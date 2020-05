18:14 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 State Dept: 'Annexation should be part of talks between Israel and PA' A US State Department spokesman has issued the following statement: "Discussion on annexation should only be part of talks between Israel and the Palestinians about the Trump plan." ► ◄ Last Briefs