18:10 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Suspicion: Fire in Samaria caused by arson

A fire that has broken out between Ariel and Rachelim in Samaria has reportedly been caused by arsonists from a nearby village. Five crews and four firefighting aircraft are at presently at work extinguishing the fire. ► ◄ Last Briefs