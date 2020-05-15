Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu calls on gov't to open synagogues, not just malls

The Chief Rabbi of Safed Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu has called upon the government to open the synagogues just as they have opened shopping centers.

"The malls are open. The parks are open, the schools and public transportation have reopened. Public demonstrations are permitted. The beaches already have a date to reopen. Only the synagogues have been forgotten but you can create a safe environment in the synagogue.

"Somebody needs to wake up. Synagogues can't be the last in line. I almost ordered the synagogues in Safed to to prepare for prayer services but I do not want to defy the government authorities," the rabbi added.