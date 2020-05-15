Anti-Semitic hacking of Rabbi Hagai Lundin's Zoom class

During the weekly class that airs here on Arutz Sheva and on social networks, hostile elements broke into the broadcast with anti-Semitic content and messages of support for terrorism.

"We had to stop the class because of anti-Semitic hacking that brought offensive content into the broadcast," Rabbi Lundin said, emphasizing that "the class was almost over, Baruch HaShem (praise God)."

"We locked the screen from outside interference in advance," emphasized Rabbi Lundin, "but somehow they succeeded in breaking through. It's not a big deal, we'll make the necessary adjustments by next Friday."

"The main thing is not to over react," Rabbi Lundin concluded, "nothing will stop us from adding Torah and goodness to the world."