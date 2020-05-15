17:23 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Yamina MK on staying out of government: 'Not at all costs' Religious-Zionist Yamina Knesset member Ofir Sofer has said that his party was more than willing to join the coalition government but "not at all costs. We may have finished one journey in staying out of the government which unfortunately is not on the right wing of the political spectrum, but we have now embarked on another journey even though we know it is not going to be easy," Sofer said. "It's just like a long training march in the army which is incredibly strenuous and challenging but, in the end, is constructive in bringing soldiers together and strengthening the bonds between them." ► ◄ Last Briefs