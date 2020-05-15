Fellow soldiers of Amit Ben Yigal pay emotional visit to his family

Fellow soldiers of Amit Ben Yigal visited the home of his parents Nava and Baruch to pay a condolence call. Amit was murdered when his commando unit was withdrawing from an Arab village in Samaria where they had been engaged in anti-terrorist activity.

Amit's parents, his girlfriend Osher and Rabbi Meir Bloch, chairman of the "Everything from the Heart" Association, sang songs with the soldiers to receive the approaching Shabbat.

Rabbi Meir Bloch told Arutz Sheva that Amit's parents were very moved by the gesture and that the Association is now busy organizing food for Shabbat meals in the mourners' home.