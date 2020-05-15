Religious-Zionist stronghold invites Netanyahu despite snub

The flagship yeshiva of the religious Zionist movement Mercaz HaRav in Jerusalem has invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to its annual rally that celebrates the unification of Jerusalem during the Six-Day War in 1967. The invitation comes despite the Prime Minister's snub of the religious-Zionist Yamina party which has been left out of the new coalition government.

This year, too, on the eve of the government's new government coalition with the left and the abandonment of the religious Zionist party, Prime Minister Netanyahu was invited to speak. This year, due to the corona epidemic, the rally will be held in a limited format attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon, Chief Rabbis, Yeshiva leaders, ministers, Knesset members and public figures.

Even in the past, during a period when Netnayahu broke to the left, he was invited to speak at Mercaz HaRav. In 2009, Netanyahu abandoned the religious Zionist National Union party and brought the Labor party into the government and destroyed outposts in Judea and Samaria, leading to the absence of some religious Zionist rabbis from the rally.