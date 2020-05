16:26 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Incentives for artistic performances in Judea and Samaria abolished Attorney Nati Rom registered his anger at a ruling of the Supreme Court that abolishes incentives for cultural institutions and artistic performances in Judea and Samaria. "The Court has used 'freedom of expression' as an excuse for a cultural boycott of Judea and Samaria," the attorney said, "giving in to the demands of the far left." ► ◄ Last Briefs