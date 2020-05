16:10 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Fellow soldiers pay condolence call on family of Amit Ben Yigal As Shabbat approaches fellow soldiers from the elite commando unit of Amit Ben Yigal, of blessed memory, paid a condolence call on the fallen soldier's family in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv. Amit was killed when a terrorist in an Arab village in Samaria dropped a stone block on him from the roof of a three-story building. ► ◄ Last Briefs