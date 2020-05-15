Man found semi-conscious due to heatstroke, hospitalized

A 48-year-old man was found lying semi-conscious near the entrance to the Eilat cemetery. MDA responders and paramedics evacuated him to Yoseftal Hospital in moderate condition with signs of heatstroke.

MDA senior responder David Asraf said: "The man was lying on the sand near the entrance to the cemetery, semi-conscious and with his skin very hot to the touch. We immediately put him in a cooled ambulance and quickly evacuated him to the hospital in moderate and stable condition."