15:02 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Pope Francis’ silence about a forced conversion to Islam Read more The street from Christianity to Islam is one way. Woe to he who tries to go the other way. Even the pope will not come to his aid. Opinion. ► ◄ Last Briefs