15:00 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Road 325 shut in both directions between Lahav and Dvira junctions Road 325 is blocked to traffic in both directions from the Lahav junction to the Dvira junction, after a fire broke out in the area. Police are directing traffic via alternate routes. ► ◄ Last Briefs