15:00 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Scorching heatwave hits Israel as temperatures set to top 100° Read more After wet, mild winter, Israel faces unseasonably hot spring, with heatwave pushing temperatures over 100° in parts of the country.