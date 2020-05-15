Dismissed Director-General defends Miri Regev for her decision

The Director-General of the Transportation Ministry, Keren Terner, has defended incoming Transportation Minister Miri Regev for her decision to dismiss her from her position.

"The debate surrounding the rights of women is extremely important, but in this specific case, maternity leave isn't the issue," she said. "I was not replaced as Director-General due to having taken maternity leave, and I would not want to be retained in my position solely due to considerations related to protecting the rights of new mothers."