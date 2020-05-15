Nevada earthquake measured 6.4 on Richter scale

According to the US Geological Survey, an earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale was reported Friday morning at 4:03 a.m. Pacific time near Tonopah, Nevada, halfway between Reno and Las Vegas.

The epicenter of the quake was more than 100 miles from any city. Anecdotal reports suggest that it was felt as far away as California.

On average, around five earthquakes measuring between 6 and 7 on the Richter scale occur in this region.