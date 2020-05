14:42 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 4-year-old scalded by boiling water on Kibbutz Ein Gev A four-year-old has been burned in his home on Kibbutz Ein Gev. United Hatzalah volunteers Avraham Ohayun and Moran Raviv arrived on the scene. "The young child sustained burns on his upper body from boiling water that spilled from an electric kettle. We provided first aid and then transported him to hospital where his condition was defined as moderate." ► ◄ Last Briefs