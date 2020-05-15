|
Female hiker on ventilator in serious condition due to heatstroke
A 21-year-old woman had to be treated for heatstroke after hiking in the Nahal Tzivia area in the north.
MDA responders and paramedics evacuated her via military helicopter to Rambam hospital in Haifa in serious condition, where she was sedated and put on a ventilator.
Another young woman suffered mild sunstroke and was treated at the scene; she did not require hospitalization.
