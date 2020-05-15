Student transportation to resume full schedule next week

The Education Ministry has reached an agreement with the Health Ministry regarding transportation for students as the education sector reopens.

Under the terms of the agreement, transportation will run according to a regular schedule, while taking care to adhere to hygiene and health guidelines, from next Sunday (May 17), in addition to the following rules:

1) Groups of students who travel on the same bus should only travel with their specific group and not switch groups, and the bus attendants are responsible for seeing that this is enforced.

2) School bus attendants must ensure that the students do not stand in close proximity to one another while waiting to board the buses, and that they wear face masks.

3) Students should not be seated on the empty seat next to the driver.