12:56 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Sderot man indicted for making threats against regional head Police have issued an indictment against a man in his forties, a resident of Sderot, who is suspected of having made threatening statements against the head of the Southern regional council.