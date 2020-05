12:20 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 MK Akunis to become Minister for Coordination with Local Authorities Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has decided to appoint Ofir Akunis as Minister for Coordination with Local Authorities. The appointment will take effect immediately after the government authorizes the appointment of Gilad Erdan as Israel's ambassador to the United States and the UN. ► ◄ Last Briefs