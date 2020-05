12:05 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Gantz, Levin to resign today to enable new gov't to be sworn in Sunday Interim Knesset Speaker MK Benny Gantz (Blue & White) and Tourism Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) will both tender their resignations from their current positions this afternoon, in order to enable the new government to be sworn into office at one o'clock on Sunday afternoon. ► ◄ Last Briefs