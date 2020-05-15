Rabbi Sadan: Peretz shouldn't have joined gov't before asking rabbis

Rabbi Eli Sadan, the Rosh Yeshiva of the Bnei David pre-military mechina, has spoken to Rabbi Rafi Peretz of the Jewish Home party, following the latter's decision to join the Likud-Blue & White unity government. Reportedly, Rabbi Sadan told Rabbi Peretz that such a move should not have been made without receiving the prior backing of rabbis from the Religious Zionist stream, and only on the condition that Peretz will be appointed to a position of some influence.

Meanwhile, Kan News' political commentator Yair Ettinger reported that Peretz has already consulted with rabbis regarding this issue, speaking with Rabbi Eytan Eizman and Rabbi Yehoshua Zukerman of Har Hamor yeshiva.