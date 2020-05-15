UK data: 16% Covid-19 death rate for over-75s

Data analyzed by Public Health England and Cambridge University reveals some surprising findings, The Telegraph reports.

Mathematical modeling suggests that around 10% of people in Britain have already been infected by Covid-19 (with other data models showing a much higher figure of up to 25%).

The exposure rate differs greatly depending on age band, with around 18% of people aged between 5 and 24 thought to have already contracted the coronavirus, as opposed to just 6% of those over the age of 65.

However, worse news was that the revised death rate for those over 75 is now estimated to be 16%, around double what it was previously thought to be. For younger people, the figures are starkly different: in the 25-44 age group, the chances of dying of the coronavirus are around 1 in 5000.