10:51 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Likud-Jewish Home Deal: Rafi Peretz agrees to Netanyahu's position on Trump peace plan Read more Jewish Home chair has agreed to accept all of PM's positions on implementation of Trump peace plan - even if it includes Palestinian state. ► ◄ Last Briefs