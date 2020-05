10:49 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 IDF, ISA continue to search for Amit Ben Yigal's murderer IDF soldiers and ISA operatives are continuing their efforts to locate the terrorist who murdered IDF soldier Amit Ben Yigal earlier this week. They are focusing their attention in the Palestinian village of Ya'bad, and will not rest until the terrorist is in their hands. Reportedly, great progress has already been made in identifying the perpetrator. ► ◄ Last Briefs