10:04
Reported
News BriefsIyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20
Golani soldiers continue to stand guard over grave of fallen soldier
IDF soldiers from the Golani brigade are continuing to stand guard over the grave of fallen soldier Amit Ben Yigal, who was killed earlier this week during an operation in Samaria.
This proved necessary after it was discovered that someone had been digging at the gravesite, although the grave itself was not desecrated. From preliminary investigations it appears that the culprit is someone with emotional issues.
