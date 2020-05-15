EU foreign ministers meet today to discuss Israeli sovereignty moves

European Union Foreign Ministers are set to meet today in Brussels, with the main topic on their agenda being the determination of the stance they will take in the event that Israel applies sovereignty over Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

Israel has sent telegrams to 12 of the 27 ambassadors of the EU countries deemed to be sympathetic to Israel, asking them to block any move or statement that would prevent Israel from applying sovereignty.

France, Ireland, Sweden, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg have all made statements in the past indicating that they will seek the imposition of punitive measures if Israel goes ahead with annexation.