Forecast: Heatwave conditions for next few days throughout the country

Today: A rise in temperatures, with heatwave conditions in the mountainous areas and the interior of the country. During the morning there will be strong easterly winds in the mountainous areas of the north. Possibility of local rain in the afternoon in the south of the country.

Shabbat: Clear to partially cloudy. An additional rise in temperatures with heatwave conditions in most parts of the country. Strong easterly winds in the morning in the northern mountainous areas. Possibility of light local rain in the south during the afternoon.

Sunday: Partially cloudy with heatwave conditions throughout the country. Again, there will be strong easterly winds in the morning in the northern mountainous areas and the possibility of light local rain in the south during the afternoon.

Monday: Partially cloudy, heatwave conditions to hold throughout the country.