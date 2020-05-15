'I don't want to speak to him' Trump says of Chinese President Xi

US President Donald Trump has said that he has no wish to talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping right now, and seemed to be momentarily considering the possibility of ceasing all trade between China and the United States.

Interviewed on Fox Business Network, Trump said that he and Xi have "a very good relationship" but that "right now, I don’t want to speak to him. I don’t want to speak to him.” Then, without being prompted in any way, he added, "We could cut off the whole relationship. If we did, what would happen? You’d save $500 billion."

All the same, when asked on specific measures that might be taken, Trump was more cautious, noting that if steps were taken against Chinese companies, "they're going to move their listing to London or someplace else."

Diverging from his customary belligerence when questioned on China's role in the Covid-19 pandemic, Trump sounded more measured, saying that the virus "more likely ... got out of control" rather than having been intentionally released.