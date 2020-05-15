Israel appeals to 12 European states to block anti-sovereignty moves

According to a report in Channel 13 News, Israel has approached 12 of the member states of the European Union who are considered sympathetic to Israel, with the request that they block any process or statement that could prevent Israel from applying sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

The report states that in advance of a meeting of foreign ministers from the 27 EU member states, slated to take place today in Brussels, Israel's foreign ministry sent a telegram to the 12 ambassadors, in which it mentioned a variety of moves that could be made by Israel's incoming government.

The ambassadors approached were those from Germany, Greece, Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia, Slovenia, Austria, Italy, and Estonia.