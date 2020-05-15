Spain: Man arrested for planning terror attack in Barcelona

A man of Moroccan origin has been arrested in Spain on suspicion that he was planning to commit a terror attack. According to reports in Spanish media, the man wanted to attack football fans at a match in the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona using a drone, and did not end up going through with his plans only because the coronavirus intervened and shut down the country's stadiums.

So far, no evidence has been cited in support of this theory, but the man is being held in custody until his trial, at which he will be accused of promoting the Islamic State terror organization and of incitement to terror acts.