MK Forer: Distribution of ministries and positions is a farce

MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) expressed sharp criticism of the incoming government in an interview aired this morning on Reshet Bet.

"What we have here is a group of MKs joining with Netanyahu's haredi bloc, people who are only interested in advancing their own interests. The whole distribution of ministries is a farce, during a period when people are stuck at home wondering whether they'll have a job to return to tomorrow."