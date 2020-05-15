Yamina MK: 'What happened with Rafi Peretz makes no difference '

MK Ofir Sofer (Yamina) was interviewed by Reshet Bet, and asked for his opinion on the decision of fellow Yamina MK Rafi Peretz to join the unity government, in which he has been promised the Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage portfolio.

"The right-wing bloc broke up because Netanyahu didn't want an obvious right-wing presence in the government," Sofer said. "What happened with Rafi Peretz is insignificant and makes no difference for the public." He added that, "We will be a focused opposition - we'll help out where it's appropriate to help out, and we'll criticize wherever it's appropriate to criticize."