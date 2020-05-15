|
06:30
Reported
News BriefsIyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20
No new coronavirus cases in PA
No new coronavirus cases were reported in the Palestinian Authority (PA) on Thursday, the PA “health minister”, Mai al-Kaila, said, according to the Wafa news agency.
She said in a statement that the total number of cases remains at 548, including PA-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria, the Gaza Strip and eastern Jerusalem, which the PA includes in its tally of cases despite it being under Israeli sovereignty.
Last Briefs