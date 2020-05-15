|
05:54
Reported
Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20
Senate legislation would expand US-Israeli partnerships
The US Senate has introduced legislation to enhance partnerships between American and Israeli companies on COVID-19 projects, thus lessening US dependence on China for life-saving medications and treatments, JTA reports.
The bill, titled The Expanding Medical Partnerships with Israel to Lessen Dependence on China Act, was introduced on Wednesday by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) with Chris Coons (D-DE), and six other senators, Republicans and Democrats.
