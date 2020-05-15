|
Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20
Expert: Coronavirus vaccine could be approved early next year
The European Medicines Agency predicted on Thursday that there could be licensed drugs to treat the new coronavirus in the next few months and that a vaccine might even be approved in early 2021 in a “best-case scenario”, reports The Associated Press.
Dr. Marco Cavaleri, who heads the European regulator’s vaccines department, told a media briefing that approving medicines to treat COVID-19 might be possible “before the summer,” citing ongoing clinical trials.
