US offers Iran condolences following friendly fire incident
The US military on Thursday offered condolences to Iran after a friendly fire incident in the Islamic Republic that saw an Iranian missile kill 19 Iranian troops, The Associated Press reported.
Iranian authorities said that the missile struck the Iranian navy vessel Konarak near the port of Jask, some 1,270 kilometers (790 miles) southeast of Tehran in the Gulf of Oman overnight Sunday.
