03:42 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Regev to serve as Transportation Minister Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday appointed Minister Miri Regev as the Minister of Transportation and National Infrastructure. Regev will serve as Israel's next Foreign Minister in the second part of the government's term, after the rotation agreement between Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz goes into effect. She will be a member of the Political-Security Cabinet and will also serve on the Judicial Selection Committee. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs