|
02:10
Reported
News BriefsIyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20
Global coronavirus death toll passes 300,000
More than 300,000 people around the world have now died globally from the coronavirus, according to updated figures released by Johns Hopkins University and quoted by CNN on Thursday.
More than 4.4 million cases have also been recorded, according to the university's count. Given the varied ways in which different countries report COVID-19 figures and the vast societal impact of the pandemic, the true number of infections and fatalities could be far higher.
Last Briefs