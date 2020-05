00:54 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 New York state records 157 new COVID-19 deaths New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday reported 157 new COVID-19 deaths in New York state. During his daily coronavirus briefing, Cuomo stated that there were 420 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, with the total net hospitalizations down 240 and overall hospitalizations down as well. ► ◄ Last Briefs