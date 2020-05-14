ZAKA chairman on desecration of soldier's tombstone: A criminal act

ZAKA chairman Yehuda Meshi Zahav commented on the desecration of the tombstone of IDF soldier Amit Ben Yigal, who was murdered in a rock-throwing attack this week.

"Disrespecting the dead is a criminal offense. Disrespecting an IDF soldier who was murdered while defending the people of Israel is far more serious. I am sure that the IDF and the Israel Police are doing everything in their power to investigate the serious incident," said Meshi Zahav.