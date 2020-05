22:59 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Dramatic turn in funding for Israeli film makers A dramatic decision has been made that will grant government support to film makers so that they will not have to rely on funds from cinema backers that generally support film makers with a leftist political agenda. This could mean more films will now be made that show Israel in a more positive light. ► ◄ Last Briefs