Naftali Bennett parts from his cleaning woman but vows to fight on

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said goodbye to the cleaning woman at his office but vowed to continue fighting for the values of the national-religious camp. "Netanyahu prefers to be surrounded by weaklings rather than by strong and capable people from the right. Betzalel Smotrich was the best Minister of Transportation in the history of the State and Ayelet Shaked was an outstanding Minister of Justice," Bennet said earlier today.

"The Palestinian Authority and the Europeans threatened Netanyahu in recent days but Gantz and Ashkenazi threatened even more and Netanyahu surrendered to them," Bennett added.