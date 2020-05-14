22:30 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Fallen soldier's grave disfigured by mentally unstable person The grave of Amit Ben Yigal, of blessed memory, appears to have been disfigured by a mentally unstable person digging in the area. Ben Yigal was killed by a stone block dropped on him from the roof of a three story building during an action against terrorists in the town of Ya'abed. The fallen soldier had served in an elite unit of the Golani brigade. Members of that unit are now guarding the grave around the clock. ► ◄ Last Briefs