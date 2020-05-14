Covid-19 may prevent ballot box voting for US presidential elections

The coronavirus may prevent voters in the upcoming US national elections from voting at the ballot box, bringing into question whether fair elections can be held under such circumstances. Voting by mail is a process open to fraud as numerous ballots may be mailed to deceased or other individuals whose registration is no longer valid and who should have been removed from voter registration rolls.

There is also a phenomenon known as "ballot harvesting" where ballots are picked up from voters by party activists who fill out the ballots and mail them in bulk.