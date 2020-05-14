Fallen soldier's graveside disfigured by signs of digging

An IDF spokesman has reported that there were signs of digging near the grave of first sergeant Amit Ben Yigal, of blessed memory, who was buried last Tuesday in the Be'er Ya'akov Military Cemetery south of Tel Aviv. Representatives of the IDF Rabbinate arrived at the scene and verified that the honor of the fallen soldier was not compromised.

In light of the incident, the grave will be sealed tonight amidst investigations by the police and the IDF. For the immediate future, Golani soldiers will keep watch over the grave of their comrade-in-arms who served in an elite Golani combat unit.