21:55 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Gantz appoints first ever female haredi minister Read more Gantz appointed MK Omer Yankelevich as the incoming Diaspora Minister, making her the first ever female Knesset minister. ► ◄ Last Briefs