21:47 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Israeli Consul in New York: 'Israelis don't care about Diaspora Jews' The Consul General of israel in New York Dani Dayan has sharp criticism for Israelis' relationship with Diaspora Jewry. According to Dayan, "Israelis are not interested in a connection with Diaspora Jews due to a failure in their education. Among the 120 members of the Knesset, not even one is identified with the Diaspora."