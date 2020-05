21:39 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Passage of 'Norwegian Law' sought by Likud, Blue and White Both Likud and Blue and White are seeking passage of the 'Norwegian Law' according to which each Knesset member who becomes a minister would be replaced in the Knesset by someone from the minister's party list. If the minister resigns or is fired, the substitute lawmaker would have to give up his or her seat to the former minister. ► ◄ Last Briefs