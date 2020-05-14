21:28 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Senior Likud MK: 'Netanyahu is bringing on an 8.0 earthquake' Lamenting his lack of any position in the next government, senior Likud MK Avi Dichter remarked that "Netanyahu is bringing on an earthquake that will register 8 on the Richter Scale. Whoever thinks that the primaries are over is making a serious error." Dichter alludes primary elections among Likud party memebers (held shortly before the last national election) which were won handily by Netanyahu, hinting that another such primary vote could have different results. ► ◄ Last Briefs